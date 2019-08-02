Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, $163 off list, and the best deal we could find. (It's also tied with the best price we've seen.) Buy Now