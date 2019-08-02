- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6440 Intel Core i7 3GHz 14" Laptop for $297.10. Coupon code "CORE7" cuts that to $268. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "BIZLT469" cuts it to $469. With free shipping, that's $658 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs corrected. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $764.39. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $715.39. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $255 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, $163 off list, and the best deal we could find. (It's also tied with the best price we've seen.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 9th-Gen Intel Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Desktop PC for $783.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $734.99. With free shipping, that's $216 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell G7 15 7590 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,224.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $1,175.99. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $424, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
