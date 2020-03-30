Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Dell Chromebook 3120 Celeron Bay Trail 11.6" Laptop
$60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for any Dell Chromebook laptop and the best deal for this one now by $29, outside of other eBay sellers. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by itd-gear via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • This item is noted as having average wear.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 Bay Trail 2.16GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
Comments
