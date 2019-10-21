New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Celeron Dual 2.16GHz 12" Chromebook
$70 $200
free shipping

That's $13 below our mention from September and the best price we could find by $63 for one in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by iTechDeals via Walmart
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
  • Google Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Dell
Celeron 12 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register