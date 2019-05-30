Dell Refurbished Store offers the refurbished Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Intel X-Series Haswell E 3.5GHz 6-Core Gaming PC to $999 with free shipping. That's a savings of $490 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • No operating system
Features
  • Intel Core X-Series i7-5930k 3.5GHz Haswell E 6-core processor
  • 32GB RAM, 4TB HDD, & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB video card
  • 4 x USB 2.0 and 6 x USB 3.0 ports
  • gigabit ethernet & Bluetooth 4.0