43" soundbar with six 3" mid-woofers and three 1" tweeters

8" wireless subwoofer

dual-band WiFi

3 HDMI inputs & 3.5mm auxiliary input

remote control

Definitive Technology via eBay offers its refurbished Definitive Technology W Studio 5.1-Channel 320-watt Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer forwith. That's $10 under our mention from last May and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $85 today. The system features:Note: A 1-year Definitive Technology warranty applies.