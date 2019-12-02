Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Definitive Technology 5.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Subwoofer
$200 $1,299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $155. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 6-month warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
  • sold by Definitive Technology via eBay
  • HDMI
  • 8" subwoofer
  • Model: BVFBC-A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
