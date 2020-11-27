New
eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 70 refurbished tools and combo kits.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $97.99 ($72 off)
- These are certified refurbished items, in most cases, covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
Published 21 min ago
Home Depot
DeWalt 20V Max Compact Cordless Chainsaw (Bare Tool)
$99 $179
free shipping
Most stores charge $110 or more.
- guide bar scabbard
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
Harbor Freight Tools
Harbor Freight Tools Black Friday Deals Now
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today.
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Amazon
Mosfiata Multifunctional Camping Shovel
$19 w/ Prime $30
free shipping
Prime members save $11.
- Sold by iStarFun via Amazon.
Features
- thickened manganese steel shovel head
- includes 2 extension rods, small knife, broken window cone, ten screwdriver, magnesium whistle, screwdriver, and carrying bags
Home Depot
Power Tools, Cordless Combo Kits, and Accessories at Home Depot
up to 59% off
free shipping
Save on mechanics tool sets, drill bit sets, saw kits, nailers, and more.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit w/ Rolling Tool Box and Batteriesfor $574 ($474 off)
eBay
Samsonite Bartlett Upright Spinner Luggage
from $42 in cart
free shipping
Save between $148 and $206 with these in cart discounts. They're the best prices we've seen.
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- 20" for $41.99 ($148 off)
- 24" for $53.24 ($159 off)
- 29" for $64.49 ($206 off)
- Model: 62251XXXX
eBay
Samsonite Sparta 19" Spinner Hardside Luggage
$46 in cart $62
free shipping
It's $144 under list price.
- The price drops in cart
- In Cobalt
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- four 360-degree spinning wheels
- push button locking handle
eBay
Samsonite 17" Classic Business Laptop Bag
$30 in cart $40
free shipping
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $2 under our previous mention and a $20 low today.
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- organizer pocket
- removable shoulder strap
- padded laptop compartment
- holds up to a 17" laptop
- Model: 43269XXXX
eBay
Johnson Controls GLAS Programmable Touchscreen Smart Thermostat
$130 $249
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249.
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
