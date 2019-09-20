Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $177 less than buying a new model elsewhere.
Update: The price has increased to $237.99. It now includes $35.55 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Air Chisel Hammer for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $67 under the lowest price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a range of 1,200W to 3,500W generators. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on new and refurbished lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
After factoring in the credit, that's $112 under buying it directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off home and garden items via "HOME15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for $4 less in our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in July. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find now by $8, although we saw this for $6 less in July. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers Prime members the DeWalt Small Durable Maintenance and Electrician's Pouch for $17.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
