eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Radio
$56 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Use code "POWER" to get this discount.
Features
  • runs on 12V MAX/18V/20V MAX battery packs, or AC/DC power
  • 3.5mm aux port
  • roll-cage
  • Model: DCR018R
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
