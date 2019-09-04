New
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Lithium-ion Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
$145 $171
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Lithium-ion Brushless Oscillating Tool Kit for $170.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $145.34. With free shipping, that's $14 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Includes the tool, battery, fast charger, guide system, accessory adapter, contractor bag, and an assortment of sanding sheets and blades
  • Model: DCS355D1R
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register