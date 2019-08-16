New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Lithium Ion 1/4" Impact Driver Kit
$130 $172
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dewalt 20V Max XR Cordless Lithium Ion 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $162.49. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $129.99. With free shipping, that's $42 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now

  • no warranty information is provided
  • you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
  • 1/4" hex chuck
  • three speed settings
  • precision drive
  • brushless motor
  • two batteries
  • three LED lights
  • charger case
