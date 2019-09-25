New
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Drill and Impact Driver Kit
$160 $280
free shipping

That's $61 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year DeWalt warranty applies.
Features
  • DCD777 20-volt max compact brushless drill/driver
  • DCF787 20-volt max compact brushless 1/4" impact driver
  • 2 20-volt max Li-ion battery packs with charger
  • Kit bag
  • Model: DCK277C2
