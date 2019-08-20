New
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit
$120
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $149.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $119.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $30. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
  • 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
  • 2 batteries
  • charger
  • contractor bag
  • Model: DCK240C2R
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires in 9 hr
