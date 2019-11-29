Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Li-ion Compact Jobsite Blower (Bare Tool)
$88
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this discount.
  • 100 CFM max air flow and 135 MPH max air speed
  • 3-setting variable speed control
  • Model: DCE100BR
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
