CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver Kit for $89.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $76.49. With free shipping, that's $3 under our July mention and at least $23 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $292.67 with free shipping. That's a $70 drop since last week and the best price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $32.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Air Chisel Hammer for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Battery for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wen Benchtop Wood Lathe for $159.43. At checkout, the price drops to $154.33. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Ontel SpeedOut Damaged Screw and Bolt Extractor 4-Piece Set for $7.90 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Briggs & Stratton Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator for $1,099.99. Coupon code "CPO125" drops that to $974.99. Plus, you'll bag $48.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $73, although most charge $1,225 or more. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 5-Piece Magnetic Nutdrivers Set for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, the best price we could find by $6 today, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK I Long Handle Toolbox Organizer for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
