New
Rakuten · 30 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Li-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver Kit
$76
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver Kit for $89.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $76.49. With free shipping, that's $3 under our July mention and at least $23 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
  • 2 variable speeds
  • 1/2" ratcheting chuck
  • 16 position adjustable torque control
  • Model: DCD771C2R
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register