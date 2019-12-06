Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill Impact Driver Combo Kit
$240 $300
free shipping

That's at least $60 less than you'd pay from another CPO Outlet storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
  • Use code "PROTOOLS" to get this discount.
Features
  • 2 battery packs
  • charger
  • case
  • Model: DCK299P2R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/6/2019
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register