eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw Bare Tool
$64
free shipping

That's $16 less than we could find for a new one, although most stores charge $107 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • use code "PROTOOLS" to drop the price
  • the coupon can only be used once
  • SOld via CPO Outlets via eBay
  • a 1-year CPO Outlets warranty applies
Features
  • 4-position blade clamp
  • variable speed trigger with 0-3000 spm
  • pivoting adjustable shoe
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/7/2019
