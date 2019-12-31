Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX Hammer Drill Kit
$136 $170
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Use code "POWER" to get this discount.
Features
  • brushless batteries
  • charger
  • 2.0Ah tool connect
  • Model: DCD797D2R
  • Code "POWER"
