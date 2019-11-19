New

Refurb DeWalt 20V Compact 6-Tool Combo Kit
$243 w/ $36 in Rakuten points $649
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $162 under the lowest price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • You'll get $36.30 in Rakuten points.
  • No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 60-day return policy.
Features
  • Drill/driver
  • Impact driver
  • Circular saw
  • Carbide-tipped blade
  • Reciprocating saw
  • LED work light
  • Wireless speaker
  • AC power adapter
  • Two 20-volt MAX Li-ion batteries with charger
  • Contractor bag
  • Model: DCK620D2R
  • Expires 11/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
