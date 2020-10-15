That's a low by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Outlet via eBay
- 4,000 RPM
- bevels 0 to 48 to the left and 0 to 3 to the right
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 11 positive stops
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metabo was formerly Hitachi Power Tools.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- can be used corded via the MultiVolt AC adapter (sold separately)
- 36V miter saw
- 4 AH battery and charger
- Model: C3610DRAQAM
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise shipping is free on orders over $45.
- full hex design
- optimized for exact fastener fitments
- Model: DWA82SET
It's $11 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal fitment for use on all major brands
- no adapter required
- variety set of blades
- Model: DWA4216
- UPC: 885911318969
