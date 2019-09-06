Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $148 under the price of a new one today. (It ties our expired mention from three days ago.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $292.67 with free shipping. That's a $70 drop since last week and the best price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Air Chisel Hammer for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Battery for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Heavy Duty 7/16" Shank Quick Change Mandrel for $12.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Various sellers via eBay take up to 60% off a selection of refurbished power tools with prices starting from $28.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, these items also qualify for free shipping. That's the best general discount we've seen in nearly four months. Save on brands DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi and more. Shop Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the best price we've seen. It's $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $59. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 5-Piece Magnetic Nutdrivers Set for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, the best price we could find by $6 today, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the DeWalt Small Durable Maintenance and Electrician's Pouch for $17.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Heavy Duty 7/16" Shank Quick Change Mandrel for $12.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
