Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 1" 5.5A Compact Jigsaw Kit
$64 $80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $16 and $35 under the lowest price we could find it new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Code "PROTOOLS" get this price.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
Features
  • variable speed of 0 to 3,100 strokes per minute
  • 0° to 45° bevel
  • carring bag
  • Model: DW317K
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register