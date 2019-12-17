Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $85. Buy Now at Macy's
For 1st-time Amazon gift card buyers only, Amazon continues to offer a $15 credit with the purchase of at least $50 in Amazon gift cards via coupon code "19GIFTCARD". The credit will arrive within two days of order completion, or in the case of physical cards, within two days of being shipped. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on apparel, kitchen appliances, bed and bath items, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
That's the lowest price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Columbia
Score savings on a range of new and refurbished thermostats, smart assistants, security systems, outlets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $54 under our Black Friday week mention and the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at eBay
Save on fashion, home, outdoor, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The item is expected to be in stock on December 25 but can still be ordered at this price. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $15 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's $142 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $20 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
