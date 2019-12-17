Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 1" 5.5A Compact Jigsaw Kit
$60 $140
free shipping

That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
  • A 1-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
  • Arrives before Christmas. See site for shipping details on expected delivery.
  • variable speed of 0 to 3,100 strokes per minute
  • 0° to 45° bevel
  • carring bag
  • Model: DW317K
