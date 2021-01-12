New
Bargain Junkie · 34 mins ago
$80 $97
free shipping
Apply coupon code "deal28" to get this deal. That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- dual fan system
- automatic thermal cut-off
- internal tip-over cut-off
- LED display
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Wayfair · 3 wks ago
Comfort Zone 1,500-Watt Electric Convection Baseboard Heater
$41 $53
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Wayfair
Features
- Heats 1,200 square feet
- Adjustable thermostat
Tanga · 1 day ago
Plug-N-Heat Personal Wall Heater
$23 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to drop it to $7 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- 2 speed fan
- 12 hour timer
- auto shut off
- remote control
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pelonis 1500W Programmable Electric Space Heater
$36 $40
free shipping
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- programmable thermostat
- 83° oscillation
- overheating and tip-over protection
- 3 second heating
- 7.7" x 7.7" x 17.7"
- Model: PH-19J
eBay · 1 wk ago
Winter Prep at eBay
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on new and refurbished snow removal gear and winter supplies from Snow Joe, Honda, Worx, Troy-Bilt, and more. Shop snow blowers and shovels, heaters, generators, parts, and supplies. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Snow Joe 11" 10A Electric Snow Shovel w/ Light for $69.99 ($20 less than a new one).
Sign In or Register