Bargain Junkie · 34 mins ago
Refurb DeLonghi Slim Style Convection Panel Heater
$80 $97
free shipping

Apply coupon code "deal28" to get this deal. That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • dual fan system
  • automatic thermal cut-off
  • internal tip-over cut-off
  • LED display
  • Code "deal28"
  • Expires 1/25/2021
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
