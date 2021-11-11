You'd pay $40 direct from the brand or via other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- It includes a 1-year DJI warranty applies.
- Supports up to 3.3" wide smartphones
- Magnetic smartphone mount
- Up to 15-hour runtime
- 2450mAh capacity
- USB Type-C power input, USB Type-A power output
- 360 degree rotation
- Motorized
- Foldable
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Grip tripod included
Apply coupon code "AK68" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Aukey
- dynamic detect
- foldable plug
- Model: PA-D1
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "30XRE4PP" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YarksDirect via Amazon.
- At this price in Black only.
- includes USB Type-C cable
- wireless charging for 5W output or USB-C plug-in for 12W output
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
Apply code "WP8VRZ3B" to drop $2 below our mention a week ago and save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by xingluomaoyi via Amazon.
- foldable
- non-slip
- adjustable height and angle
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
That's $10 less than the next best price on a refurb, and $110 less than a new combo. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
That's $10 below our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
