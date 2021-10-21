Thanks to the included $30 gift card, it's $60 under our August mention and $170 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by DJI official Store via Newegg.
- The Gift Card is added automatically to cart and will be emailed 4 days after invoice.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- up to 30-minutes flight time on a single charge
- 2-stick controller
date 2021-10-21
Popularity: 3/5
Staff Pick
That's the best price we've seen for this combo in any condition, $55 less than a refurb model, and $115 less than a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
That's $71 less than you'd pay for this model in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
You'd pay $799 for a new unit from DJI direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Super Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "787XF1C6" for a savings of $148. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable
- 1,000mAh high capacity battery
Shop building sets from
$12 $16 from Technic builds, Star Wars, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Speed Champions 76895 Ferrari F8 Mini Figure for $15.99 ($4 off).
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch for $179.99 (low by $100).
It's the lowest price we could find and at least $4 less than you'll pay on eBay for similar products with no night light. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- dual USB ports
- dusk-to-dawn sensor night light
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Use code "EMCXHEHU4" to get this deal. That's $107 off list and the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P2T0B/AM
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 48MP camera w/ 4K/60fps video
- 34-minute max flight time
- 10km video transmission
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
