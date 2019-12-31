Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop w/ 6GB GPU
$594 $669
free shipping

That's $405 less than what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Apply code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.7GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 240GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GXiVR3800WST
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 23 min ago
