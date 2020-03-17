Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb CyberPower Ecologic 8-Outlet 390-W UPS
$40 $80
free shipping

That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Adorama via eBay.
  • A 1-year CyberPower warranty is included.
Features
  • 47 - 63 Hz frequency range
  • Simulated Sine Wave waveform
  • 8 outlets (4 battery and surge protected and 4 surge protected)
  • 526 J surge suppression
  • Model: EC650LCD-R
