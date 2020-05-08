Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker
$40
free shipping

This is $11 under our April mention of a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bahhinc via eBay.
Features
  • includes measuring scoop
  • 5-setting browning control
  • batter pour spout
  • nonstick baking plates
  • Model: WAF-V100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register