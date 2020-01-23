Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Cuisinart Smart Stick Power Trio High Torque Hand Blender
$28 $58
free shipping

That's exactly half the best price we could find for a new one, a savings of $28. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by nothingbutsavings via eBay
  • No warranty information is available
Features
  • Hand Blender
  • Food Processor
  • Work Bowl
  • Chopping Blade
  • Slicing and Shredding Disc
  • Whisk Attachment
  • Mixing Cup
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay Cuisinart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register