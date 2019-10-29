Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and $24 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $39 under the best deal we could find for a new one, although most major retailers charge at least $129 for a new unit.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Belk
That's the lowest price we could find by $129 for a new one. Buy Now at BuyDig
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge over $76. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $2 to $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $17, although most retailers charge $75 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $17 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to 60% off ASICS clothing, footwear, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $38 under what most stores charge for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $15. Buy Now at eBay
