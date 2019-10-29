New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Cuisinart SS-6 Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker
$36 $299
free shipping

That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and $24 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
  • A 90-day BuyDig warranty applies.
Features
  • 3 brew sizes
  • Removable drip tray
  • Model: SS-6FR
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register