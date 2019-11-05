Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a buck below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $39 under the best deal we could find for a new one, although most major retailers charge at least $129 for a new unit.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Belk
That's $58 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge over $76. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $17, although most retailers charge $75 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $17 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Rakuten
