Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven w/ Home Basics Knife Set
$110 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this refurbished bundle by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 7 functions
  • 6-cu. ft. interior w/ light
  • 5pc knife set
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Daily Steals Cuisinart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register