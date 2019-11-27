Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
Refurb Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$76 w $12 in Rakuten points $90
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $26 under last week's refurb mention and the best deal we've seen for this item in any condition. (It's also the best deal for a refurb now by $26.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 1,800W power
  • 7 functions
  • Model: TOA-60
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/27/2019
    Published 27 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
