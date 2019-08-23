New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch
$85 $395
free shipping

Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • A two-year seller-backed warranty is included.
Features
  • quartz movement
  • titanium and stainless steel case
  • date indicator, compass, and power reserve indicator
  • Model: AW7048-51E
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Watches eBay Citizen
Men's Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register