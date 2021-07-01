Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph 42mm Watch for $153
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph 42mm Watch
$153 $495
free shipping

That's a $126 low. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by officialwatchdeals via eBay
  • a 2-year seller warranty applies, though details are unclear
Features
  • gold-tone hardware
  • water resistant to 660-feet
  • date display
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Watches eBay Citizen
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register