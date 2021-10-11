Save on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are backed by a 1-year or 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS 64GB Smartphone for $319.99 (low by $239).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "38ZWBFM8" a total of $32 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YPWA via Amazon.
- dual USB output
- LED flashlight
- water-, drop-, and dust-proof
- recharge via solar or microUSB charging cable (included)
- Model: QC86S
Save $12 off list price. Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- sticks to the back of your phone
- 2 card pockets
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" and save on leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx TriVAC Electric 3-in-1 Blower / Vacuum for $84.99 ($110 for it new elsewhere)
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
