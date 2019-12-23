Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Bulova Men's Automatic Open Heart Window Watch
$159 $550
free shipping

That's a savings of $390 off list price.

Update: The price now drops to $158.99 in cart. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Watcheshalfprice via eBay.
  • 3-year Bulova warranty
  • stainless steel case
  • automatic movement
  • water resistance to 100 feet
  • Model: 98A140
Should say refurb without having to click. Expect more from this site.
11 hr 18 min ago