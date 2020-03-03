Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$175 in-cart $400
free shipping

That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by World Wide Stereo via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
  • A 1-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Gold/Navy Blue or Black/Gray
  • over-ear headphones
  • Qualcomm aptX
  • Bluetooth
  • up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge
  • includes USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and carrying pouch
  • Expires 3/3/2020
