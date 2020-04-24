Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers over brand-new ones. Shop Now at eBay
Huge savings on speakers, headphones, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
Beats the price of a new pair by $73. Buy Now at eBay
Shop new and used laptops, tablets, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday and $10 less than Walmart. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
These face shields can be used as neck gaiters or masks. They're at least a buck under what Amazon vendors are charging, and these ship in a week from the U.S. (Many vendors cannot ship until May or June.) Buy Now at eBay
