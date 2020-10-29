New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Bose Wave Music System IV
$255 $300
free shipping

With coupon code "PICKCR15", it's $45 under our mention from 2 weeks ago and $245 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black or Silver.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Features
  • streams Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, and more
  • CD player & AM/FM radio
  • programmable remote
  • iOS/Android remote app
  • dual alarm clocks with snooze
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR15"
  • Expires 10/29/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Bose
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register