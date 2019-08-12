New
Refurb Bose Wave Music System IV
$249
free shipping

Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's $230 under our June mention of a new one and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $125. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
Features
  • streams Pandora, Spotify, iTunes & more
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • CD Player & AM/FM Radio
  • programmable remote
  • iOS/Android remote app
  • dual alarm clocks with snooze
Details
