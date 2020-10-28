Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR15". It's $62 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- Available in Silver or Black (pictured).
- CD/MP3 CD player with repeat, random and continuous play
- AM/FM tuner with onscreen text display
- Dual alarms
- Adjustable brightness and automatic nighttime dimming
- Headphone jack
Use coupon code "PICKCR15" to drop it to $169.96. That's $30 under our previous mention, $180 under list, and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-Year Bose warranty applies
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
It's $150 less than buying it new directly from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- compatible with Bose Soundbar 500, Bose Soundbar 700, and SoundTouch 300 soundbar
- Model: 7961451100
That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30 feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to save $47 off the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to drop the price. That's $72 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A 2-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to drop it to $212.46. That's a $38 drop from a week ago and $87 less than buying a new one from Amazon today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Triple Black or Luxe Silver.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- 6 preset buttons
- control with voice, touch, or app
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 795345-1100
It's $110 under the price of a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A two-year Allstate warranty applies.
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
