That's a buck under our April mention and $100 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95. That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $31. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Anker Soundcore Motion B 12-watt Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and $12 less than you'd pay at another Anker storefront. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for a single plate and $2 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple (Green) or Android (Charcoal) for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $11.
Update: Color choices have been corrected. Buy Now
Bose via eBay continues to offer its refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31, from vendors with sufficient stock. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $48, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
