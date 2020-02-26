Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Bose SoundTouch 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$90 $200
free shipping

That's at least $10 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most charge around $160. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty is provided.
Features
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • supports streaming media such as Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and more
  • 6 preset buttons
  • Model: 731396-1100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register