eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Bose SoundTouch 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$89 $199
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen in any condition and a low today by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Black
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • 6 preset buttons
  • streaming media services (such as Spotify, Pandora, more)
  • remote control via mobile app
  • active subwoofer
  • Model: 731396-1100
