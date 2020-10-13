That's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Most retailers charge $129.99 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Available in Black or Aqua.
- A two year warranty applies serviced by Allstate.
- water resistant
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- 3 sizes of StayHear+ sport tips
- up to 6 hours of playtime per charge
- carrying case
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find for a refurbished model. You'll pay around $199 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose on eBay.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- A two year warranty applies, backed by Allstate.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 20 hours playtime on a single charge
Most stores charge $100 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is a Prime exclusive offer.
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
- Model: 789564-0030
It's $110 under the price of a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A two-year Allstate warranty applies.
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $112 off and the best price we could find. (Several sellers match this price but most charge over $100.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "89EGIX9Y" for a savings of $55 off the list price and $11 under our mention from July. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LAYLTD via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX8 waterproof
- built-in mic
- 2,600mAh charging case
- up to 5 hours playback on full charge
- Model: MPBH434AB
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $49 less than you'd pay for a new one and within a buck of the best we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
This is the best price we've seen. A few stores match but most still charge $199. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is a Prime exclusive offer
- Available in Triple Black or Lux Grey
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- Model: 739523-1110
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
