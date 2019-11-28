Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$75 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • sweat- and weather-resistant
  • Bluetooth with NFC pairing
  • inline remote
  • up to 6 hours of playtime per charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register