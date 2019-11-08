New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$75 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $12. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • sweat- and weather-resistant
  • Bluetooth with NFC pairing
  • inline remote
  • up to 6 hours of playtime per charge
