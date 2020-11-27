New
Daily Steals · 55 mins ago
Refurb Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds
$54 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNBOSE" to save. That's $30 under the best price we could find for these new today. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 90-day DailySteals warranty applies.
  • Available in Black only.
Features
  • up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
  • sweat-resistant
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNBOSE"
  • Expires 12/7/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Daily Steals Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register